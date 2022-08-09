CM Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

CM Management LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 952,969 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 542,589 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,933,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 632,172 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 995,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 807,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period.

Shares of HRTX stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 127,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,516. The firm has a market cap of $425.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

