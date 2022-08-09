CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188,819 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $50,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 101,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,549,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,292,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. 5,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

