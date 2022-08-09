Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,095 shares during the period. Cognex makes up 1.8% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cognex worth $27,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,521. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.