CoinEx Token Hits Market Cap of $23.01 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $23.01 million and $424,091.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,359.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003863 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00129755 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00036532 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00069321 BTC.
About CoinEx Token
CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.