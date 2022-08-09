CoinEx Token Hits Market Cap of $23.01 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $23.01 million and $424,091.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,359.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00129755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00069321 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.