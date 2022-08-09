Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 255 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

