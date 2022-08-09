Colonial Trust Advisors Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $320.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

