Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $102.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.