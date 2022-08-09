Colonial Trust Advisors Has $242,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

