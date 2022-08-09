Colonial Trust Advisors Has $444,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

