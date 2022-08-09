Colonial Trust Advisors Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

