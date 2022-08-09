Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 289 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

