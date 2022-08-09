Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 3,032 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 302.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

