Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 3,032 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

