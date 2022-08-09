Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 5,969 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 45,822 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 343,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 450,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

FREL stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

