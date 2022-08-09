Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 65 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $696.27 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $633.99 and a 200-day moving average of $685.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

