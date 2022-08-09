Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in V.F. by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,744,000 after purchasing an additional 193,846 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after purchasing an additional 556,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on V.F. from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

