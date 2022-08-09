Color Platform Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $369,208.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,034.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00586460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00258438 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017139 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

