Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 550.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

