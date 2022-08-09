Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Trading Up 0.7%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.75 and last traded at $61.75. Approximately 104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comcast stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 166,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,000.

