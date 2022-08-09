Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 945,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $41,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 706,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point dropped their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.