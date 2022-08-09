Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

ZTS opened at $174.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

