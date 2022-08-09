Commerce Bank Buys 1,307 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $38,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,829,000 after buying an additional 217,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.72.

Charter Communications stock opened at $464.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

