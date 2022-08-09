Commerce Bank Has $16.15 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,004 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

