Commerce Bank Has $30.94 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $30,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $292.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.88 and a 200-day moving average of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

