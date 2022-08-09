Commerce Bank Sells 108 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $420,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3,560.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,218.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,123.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,035.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,503.30 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

