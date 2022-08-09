Commerce Bank Sells 2,691 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average is $108.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.