Commerce Bank Sells 272 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.