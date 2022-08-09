Commerce Bank Sells 3,458 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.22. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

