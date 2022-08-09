Commerce Bank Sells 41,461 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,461 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.50. The firm has a market cap of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.