Commerce Bank Sells 5,028 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

D stock opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

