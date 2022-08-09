Commerce Bank Sells 6,104 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE PM opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $100.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.