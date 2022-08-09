Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Lowered to $6.50

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CYH. StockNews.com downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Price Performance

CYH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 68,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,868. The company has a market cap of $472.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,850.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 261,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,850.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 198,080 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 724,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,163,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,415,000 after acquiring an additional 167,247 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.