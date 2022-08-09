Compass Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,588. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.