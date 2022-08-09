Compass Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Compass Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,012. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.