Compass Point Cuts Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $28.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Compass Point to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Radian Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 86,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 44,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

