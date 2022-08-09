Compass Point Trims Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Target Price to $4.75

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Compass Point to $4.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $4.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.72.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock traded down 0.04 on Tuesday, hitting 1.71. 103,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.89. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of 1.70 and a one year high of 20.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

