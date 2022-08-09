Compound Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $59.37 or 0.00257654 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $427.29 million and $101.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 110.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,197,354 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

