Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.19.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

