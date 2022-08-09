Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,630.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth $148,000.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $111.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.80. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

