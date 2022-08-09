Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 125,048 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,048 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 68,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

