Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 12,841 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,094,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after buying an additional 157,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after buying an additional 321,887 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,675,000 after buying an additional 114,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after buying an additional 342,737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

