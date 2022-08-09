Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Conformis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.84. Conformis has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

About Conformis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the first quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Conformis by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

