Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CFMS remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.84. Conformis has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
