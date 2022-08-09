Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Lowered to C$2,600.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSU. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2,407.14.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,143.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$45.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1,967.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,048.69. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,793.93 and a 1 year high of C$2,385.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 84.9100024 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

