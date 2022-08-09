Contrasting Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) & NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of NetScout Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 NetScout Systems 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arbe Robotics and NetScout Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.74%. NetScout Systems has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and NetScout Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 172.67 -$58.09 million N/A N/A NetScout Systems $855.58 million 2.81 $35.87 million $0.55 61.20

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A -342.93% -44.06% NetScout Systems 4.71% 4.85% 3.20%

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. Additionally, it offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

