Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 9,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,888. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 384,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,303. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,783,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,630,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

