Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

CNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 155.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

