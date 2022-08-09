CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CXW traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 1,277,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,120.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,120.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,350. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 18.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 800,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 125,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

