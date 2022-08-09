CorionX Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,443.67 (CORX)

CorionX (CORX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. CorionX has a total market cap of $53,443.67 and $65,001.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CorionX Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,910,129 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx.

Buying and Selling CorionX

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

