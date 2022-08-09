Cortex (CTXC) Reaches Market Cap of $29.68 Million

Cortex (CTXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $29.68 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,034.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00036317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00068668 BTC.

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 199,080,321 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

