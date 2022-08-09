Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Increased by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 117.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 70.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $538.50. 16,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.34 and a 200 day moving average of $515.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

